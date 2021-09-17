Small Storm Chance Late, Remaining Summer-Like Over the Weekend

Sun-Filled Trend:

The Stateline has had no issues with seeing sunshine during the month of September. Including yesterday’s wall-to-wall sunshine, the average cloud cover at the Rockford International Airport has come in under 50% 8 of the last 13 days. As we now prepare for the last day of the current work week, sunshine will kick off the day. However, a few more clouds and a small chance for thunderstorms can be expected later on as one of two cold fronts swings into the region.

Small Storm Chance:

Our Friday kicks off in a similar fashion to the past couple of mornings, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures sitting somewhere in the 50s. Although we hold onto a good amount of sunshine into the afternoon hours, a cold front sinking don from the Upper Midwest will help bring a little more cloud cover to the area as we approach the evening commute hours. Along with the increase in cloud cover does come a small chance for a few isolated thunderstorms.

Thankfully, no severe weather is expected. But it’s definitely something to keep an eye on if you plan to attend this week’s edition of Rockford’s City Market or any of the high school football games. Chances look to come to an end well before midnight, with skies remaining partly cloudy into Saturday morning.

Seasonal Transition:

Summer will be in full force over the weekend and into the start of next week, with the hottest air arriving Sunday and Monday. With winds being generally out of the southerly direction, our daily highs look to top out in the upper 80s. A weak system moving in from the south may bring us a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Monday, with a strong cold front continuing chances into early Tuesday morning. As we’ve been hinting at, this cold front looks to bring a taste of beautiful fall-like weather just in time for when we change seasons. Highs fall into the 70s, with overnight lows falling into the 40s.