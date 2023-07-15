It has been a hazy Saturday in the Stateline as wildfire smoke from Canada has been filling our skies through the afternoon and evening. Even though we have no regular cloud cover, smoke is making it appear as though we have overcast skies, with the horizons looking especially hazy.

Smoke has been filling in from the Northwest, as the upper-level flow has helped to drive wildfire smoke into our area from Western Canadian wildfires. A recent cold front helped to mix some of that smoke down to the surface, limiting visibility and reducing our air quality through the evening.

Air quality has continued to worsen in the Stateline through the evening as a result. As of 7PM, the AQI in Rockford is 131 (unhealthy for sensitive groups). Check your current number at http://AirNow.gov.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of Illinois and Wisconsin until Midnight Sunday night. Through then, make sure to limit time outdoors in the poor air quality, especially if you have heart or lung disease or are a member of another sensitive group.

Smoke does not look to hang around quite as long as it did when it made an appearance last month. But we still may see smoke near the surface through much of Sunday before another cold front starts to clear it out.

Sunday brings not only the hazy skies, but also a similar day temperature-wise. Highs reach back into the low/mid 80s, with otherwise partly cloudy skies if not for the smoke and haze. Winds will be a little strong from the West, with gusts reaching near 25 mph. Storm chances work back into the area by the afternoon and evening.

Isolated storms may have enough energy and wind shear to provide some damaging wind gusts and large hail within some of these storms. They will not be quite as widespread as they were Wednesday or Friday, but still something to keep an eye on and remain weather aware Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Stateline under a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather, with the main threats being isolated damaging wind gusts and large hail.

After some additional thunderstorm activity along a cold front Sunday, things will cool off a bit for the early part of next week, with highs only reaching near the 80° mark. Chances for rain and storms return to the area by late Tuesday.