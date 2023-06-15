Smoky Skies Return:

Wednesday’s isolated rain chance didn’t pan out. However, we did see quite a bit of wildfire smoke blanket our skies throughout the day. Same ordeal for Thursday. But this time around, the smoke filtering in today is part of a thicker plume, meaning it will have a slightly higher impact on visibility and air quality.

As of this morning, the Illinois EPA has not issued an Air Quality Alert for our counties in northern Illinois. Our three counties up in southern Wisconsin on the other hand has been placed under an Air Quality Alert until 12PM.

To be safe, those with heart and lung conditions, the young, and the elderly should limit time outdoors. Other than the wildfire smoke, today looks to be a rather pleasant day. One that features a mix of clouds and sunshine, comfortable humidity, and seasonable temperatures with most peaking in the low 80s.

A backdoor cold front sneaking in from the northeast may spark up an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon or evening. However, this looks to be more for areas along and south of Interstate 88. Partly cloudy skies stick around overnight, with lows falling back into the low 50. The cooler air filtering in behind today’s front may be enough to drop a few spots into the upper 40s Friday morning.

Old Settlers Days:

Again, take into account the air quality if you plan to attend the first day of Old Settlers Days. High pressure inching closer from the west will make for a sun-filled and comfortable Friday. Winds coming off the lake will bring our highs down by a few degrees, possibly into the upper 70s. Father’s day weekend is trending drier, though we will keep a small chance for a few light showers on Father’s Day itself.

Highs start out in the low 80s, possibly peaking in the mid to upper 80s on Sunday. With the ridging to our west building back up during the Sunday-Monday time frame, this weekend’s temperature climb aims to carry on into next week.