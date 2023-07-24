Smoke-filled skies return once again to the Stateline Monday afternoon from the ongoing wildfires in Canada. Sinking air has brought the smoke aloft, down near the surface reducing visibility for many.

Hazy skies and reduced visibility will continue through Tuesday morning, but with the jet stream shifting some into Tuesday night the hazy skies should begin to improve. Air quality alerts are in effect until Noon Tuesday for southern Wisconsin and will begin at Midnight, lasting through Tuesday night, for McHenry County.

Improvements in both air quality and visibility will take place as the thicker smokes shifts east and southeast Tuesday afternoon and evening. But it’s likely, though, that we continue with the hazy conditions through the week.