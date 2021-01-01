Snow and ice expected to impact the Stateline Friday afternoon

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for DeKalb, Lee and Whiteside counties beginning Friday morning and lasting through Friday evening. Further south across central Illinois Ice Storm Warnings have been issued as significant ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch, or higher, can be expected.

A mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain will occur across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin as moisture lifts north through the morning. The northern extent of the precipitation will likely start out as snow, moving from south to north during the morning.

A mix of snow and possibly freezing rain will then develop mid to late morning over northern Illinois, while a better chance for a mix (or transition) to freezing rain to the south occurs. Further north in southern Wisconsin precipitation will likely remain all snow.

Snow accumulations between 1-3 inches are likely, with lighter amounts across parts of Lee and DeKalb counties, and then over far northwest Illinois. Ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch to two tenths of an inch are possible along and south of I-88 from Sterling, Rochelle and DeKalb.

As the low pressure system pulls away from northern and central Illinois Friday late afternoon a transition back over to all snow will take place before coming to an end Friday night. Northeast winds gusting to 30 mph during the afternoon could cause sporadic power outages, where the highest ice accumulations take place.

Travel will become hazardous during the afternoon and evening with the snow and freezing rain. Skies remain cloudy heading into Saturday with temperatures warming to around 30 degrees.