The snow we saw earlier today is coming to an end now across the Stateline. We had some decent snow rates earlier, but things are easing up now. We have a few lingering flurries as of 10PM, but nothing too significant. Below is a timelapse of downtown Rockford. It shows some of the drops in visibility we got earlier Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t enough to cover the roads, but there were some slick spots and some minor accumulations on grassy surfaces.

This will go down as Rockford’s first measurable snowfall of the season. Normally, we expect to see our first measurable snow around the 16th or 18th of November. So, this is a little early, but only by about a week. We officially recorded two tenths of an inch of snow as of 6pm at the Rockford airport.

As snow moves out into tonight, skies will clear. Because of this, temperatures will continue to fall through the night. We will fall all the way to a low of around 23 degrees here in Rockford. The good news is snow chances will continue to diminish overnight.

Tomorrow, we will see quite a bit more sunshine. The sunshine does not help warm us up much, as temperatures only reach back into the mid 30s for the afternoon high.

Futurecast continues to clear us out tonight as temperatures fall. The sunshine returns tomorrow, but we remain chilly. We see a bit more cloud cover into the evening and overnight, and clouds continue to thicken into Monday with our next weather system approaching.

Futurecast then brings this system in late Monday night. This appears to come as all snow chances throughout much of the middle of the week. Here’s what we know: wintry precipitation is expected through that time, and as of now it appears to be mostly snow that will fall, but some mixing is still possible.

What we don’t know yet is if any moderate to heavy bands will set up, and where they will happen if they develop. Therefore, we don’t know any exact snow totals, but light accumulations are likely at this point. Snow looks to come to an end by late Wednesday.

The chill sticks with us through all of next week, as we don’t even sniff our normal high temperature for this time of year. All of our forecast highs this week are at or below 40 degrees.

Even the longer-term outlooks are still favoring below normal temperatures through the middle to end of the month. A very strong signature between the 18th and 22nd from the Climate Prediction Center outlook.

That brings us into the 7-day Forecast. We will get plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but clouds and snow chances return as early as Monday night. Snow looks to hang with us through Wednesday, and we remain cold all the way through next week. Next weekend looks to be especially cold, with some low temperatures in or near the teens.