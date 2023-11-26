MID-MORNING UPDATE:

The majority of the Stateline is checking in with 1.0-1.5″ of snowfall so far. In Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties, west and southwest of Rockford, totals are slightly higher. In Schapville there was 3.4″ recorded so far today. The 0.9″ at the Rockford airport was taken at 6:00am. Snow will start to break up by late morning.

Roads are still partially to mostly covered according to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Continue to travel with caution.

EARLY MORNING:

Temperatures are in the upper 20s, near freezing level as snow continues to move in. Roads are partially to mostly covered across the Stateline. Make sure to increase your stopping distance and allow for extra time Sunday morning as there are plenty of slick spots. Visibility is also low across the Stateline; locations are down to under 2 miles of visibility with the snow falling.

The heaviest snow is south and west of the Stateline, but snow is still coming down pretty good across northern Illinois. Snow will continue to fall the next few hours before breaking up late morning into the early afternoon. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties and that will run until 2pm for Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb Counties. There are no winter weather alerts in for southern Wisconsin but roughly 1-3″ of snow will fall for the entire area.

Temperatures will only make it into the lower 30s Sunday afternoon, but that’s not as cold as the mid 20s we will see Monday. Temperatures drop to the teens the next two nights. As winds will gust up to 30-35 mph, this will allow for wind chills to be in place all night and morning. Single digit wind chills are possible in a few locations Sunday night and that is likely going to be across the entire area Monday night.