According to Illinois and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, roads are partially to mostly covered roads still across the majority of the Stateline. Allow at least an extra 10-15 minutes for commutes this morning. There are also visibility issues out there Thursday morning with some patchy fog.

Make sure that you drive safe Thursday morning because we are going to continue to track snow through the morning. Wind gusts are going to be between 20-25 mph Thursday so areas of snow will blow and drift through today. Temperatures early Thursday morning for the most part are in the mid to upper 20s.

Temperatures will be warmest early in the day then fall into the mid to upper 20s the remainder of Thursday under mostly cloudy skies. Thursday night temperatures will be very chilly, look for a low around 15 degrees.

Our next chance of snow will come on Friday. After tomorrow, there’s another chance of snow for the weekend. Additional accumulations Thursday morning will be around 0.5″, Friday 0.5-1.0″ and then over the weekend higher accumulations look likely.

Temperatures Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Then we’re going to turn bitter cold again. By the first half of the weekend, highs are going to be down to the lower to mid 20s. By Sunday, we will only be in the teens! Get ready for the cold as it’s going to make a return.