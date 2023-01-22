According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.

Widespread fog is affecting the entire Stateline this morning. Early Sunday morning we experienced some dense fog in places in Winnebago, Jo Daviess, and DeKalb Counties. Some of the denser of fog has lifted but there is still widespread lighter fog across the area. We will see this continue.

There is still a band of snow moving in southwest of Rockford right now. We will see a few snow showers continue through Sunday morning. The heavier snow is off towards the City of Chicago.

We’re working up with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s for the most part. Monroe’s air temperature is at 24 degrees, our coolest this morning. The warmest spot is the one 30 degree we have in Sterling. We’re at 29 degrees in Rockford with a wind chill of 24 degrees. There is a little bit of a wind chill, but it is much warmer than yesterday. The only place with a wind chill value down to the teens is Galena.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will make it into the lower 30s, right near freezing level. Winds could gust up to around 15 mph Sunday afternoon. Sunday night, temperatures will fall to around 21 degrees under cloudy skies. A few areas of patchy fog are possible overnight. Winds calm down Sunday night, but we are back to a breezy pattern to start the work week off with gusts around 20-25 mph.

Temperatures stay in the lower 30s to start the work week off on Monday. Some sunshine may even make a return to the sky tomorrow. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer on Tuesday, but then temperatures will fall into the upper 20s which is right near normal. Mid to late week is our next chance of snow.