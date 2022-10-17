Not only did if feel more like December and January with wind chills Monday afternoon in the 20s and 30s, but for a time it also looked like it as our first snow of the season came down. The snow did not accumulate, but it did drop visibility for some during the afternoon. Scattered sprinkles/light rain and snow flurries will continue through sunset Monday evening, with mostly cloudy skies expected through the night.

The wintry weather is the result of a very deep, and cold, low-pressure system over the eastern Great Lakes which has helped to pull down an unseasonably cold air mass into the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast. This chill will remain in the place, minus the snow flurries, Tuesday and Wednesday before temperatures warm in a big way by the end of the week.

Even though the snow did not stick it was definitely a shock, and slightly earlier than when we typically see the first flakes fly in the Stateline. This usually occurs towards the end of October (on average), around the 31st. The first *measurable* snowfall, a tenth of an inch or more, usually occurs mid-November, with the first one inch of snow occurring within the first week of December. Of course, we know here in the Midwest we can get our first snow at any point late in the Fall or Winter season. Skies remain mostly cloudy through the night with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s. Wind chills, however, will fall to the mid-teens Tuesday morning. Bundle up because it will feel cold!