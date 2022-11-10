A powerful cold front continues to march across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin with temperatures quickly falling behind the front. Following record warmth Thursday afternoon, temperatures Friday morning will drop to the 30s with wind chills in the low to mid 20s! The chill will continue through much of the afternoon, despite the return of sunshine during the day.

Cloud cover will move back in late Friday night as a series of upper-level lows move across the Midwest. Moisture is quick to return as well, and while not much, could be enough to give us a few flurries or light snow showers throughout the afternoon Saturday. No accumulations are expected, but visibility may drop slightly under a few of the steadier snow flurries.

Skies will clear once again Saturday night with high pressure moving in for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will remain in the middle to upper 30s.