Monday afternoon temperatures were a bit better than what we saw over the weekend by making it into the mid to upper 30s in most areas. We had additional cloud cover move in Sunday night and that pattern continues for some time as there is not much sun in the forecast the next few days.

Monday night snow moves in, and temperatures will be right near the 30-degree mark. Tuesday, expect snow to continue. Temperatures will be cooler Tuesday where we will only be in the mid 30s around the Stateline.

Southern Wisconsin will likely receive more snow than places like Ogle, Lee, and Whiteside Counties. Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties will likely see about 2-3”. Winnebago, Boone, and Norhtern DeKalb Counties could see totals between 1-3” and maybe a little bit more Tuesday into Wednesday with the lake effect snow traveling closer to those areas. Carroll, Ogle, Lee, and Whiteside Counties will likely see about 1-2”. Ground temperatures have been able to cool much more over the last few days compared to our first measurable snow we got Saturday because ground temperatures were still warm after the record high of 75 Thursday!

There is a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect at 6am until 6pm Tuesday for Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Carroll Counties. Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, DeKalb and Lee Counties will be under the advisory from 6am Tuesday until 12am Wednesday.

Snow will move in as early as midnight but increase to much of the Stateline for morning commutes by about 4-6am. Snow showers will allow for hazardous travel with the pockets of heavy snow Tuesday morning into the afternoon. We will also see a reduction in visibility so remember to travel safely and allow proper time for commutes. Tuesday afternoon there will be a little bit of a transition to a drizzle mix due to temperatures warming a little bit above freezing level. If we are able to accumulate a few inches, this would be the first 1.0”+ snowfall of the 2022-2023 season, usually this happens around December 5th, so it will be a few weeks early this year. Luckily winds will not be a huge factor Tuesday so there should not be much snow blowing around. Gusts will only approach around 15 mph during the afternoon.

By Thursday temperatures fall into the upper 20s and then even down to the lower 20s by Friday. The late week chill will linger into the weekend with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 20s.