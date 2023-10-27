Historically, the chance for snow on the spooky holiday is very low for Rockford. There are only 7 Halloweens on record in which snow was observed, 2 of which were measurable.

Who can forget when the Stateline encountered the snowiest Halloween on record in 2019 where 3.1″ of snow was observed at the Rockford Airport.

Well, I’m here to tell you that mother nature may shake things up for this year’s Halloween. So much so that an incoming weak disturbance may bring the opportunity for flurries to fly.

Now, forecast models this morning disagreed on the strength of the Tuesday’s disturbance. The European model came in with a much more potent and clipper-like disturbance, bringing the chance for not only a few flurries, but also a few bursts of snow.

The GFS or the American model was a bit weaker with this disturbance, bringing a lower chance for bursts of snow to occur. But this is something to keep an eye on over the weekend. As we’ve mentioned on multiple occasions, we are still expecting a cold Halloween.

One that features partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s. So it goes without saying that kids will need to add a few extra layers along with there costume this Halloween.