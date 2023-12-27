It’s been a slow start to the snow season here in the Stateline as Rockford has only recorded 0.9 inches of snow so far during the month of December! This places us 7.2 inches below our month-to-date average. While there are some snow showers in the forecast Thursday, our snow total will fall short for the month.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through most of Wednesday night as the center of an upper-level low pressure system spins through southern Illinois. A smaller low currently over Michigan will rotate to the west, across Lake Michigan into Wisconsin and down through Illinois Thursday morning and afternoon. As it does, light snow will begin to move in from the north and northeast. Expect to see the light precipitation just before dawn Thursday, increasing in coverage through mid-morning.

It’s during this time we may begin to see some rain mix in with the snow showers, especially for areas east of I-39. For those to the west, it’s possible for a period of all snow to continue into the afternoon.

Minor snow accumulations are likely, especially on grassy and elevated surfaces where some slushy snow could accumulate. Ground temperatures should remain warm enough to cause the snow to melt on contact. Accumulations of up to an inch are possible, especially in those areas that see mostly snow during the day. Lighter totals are expected in areas where there is a rain/snow mix. Visibility will become an issue throughout the day and there could be some patchy slick spots where any slushy snow accumulates.

The light mix will continue into Thursday night. Temperatures Thursday will warm into the upper 30s with highs near 40 degrees Friday.