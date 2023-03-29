Snowy Start:

If you plan to travel during the morning commute hours, be sure to give yourself a few extra minutes. A cold front sliding through will bring the opportunity for scattered snow showers into mid-morning, reducing visibility at times. These snow showers will be quick to move in and quick to move out, leaving behind a trace to .5″.

Once the front is to our south, clouds will gradually decrease into the afternoon, resulting in plenty of sunshine. Unlike Monday and Tuesday, winds will be a bit stronger out of the southwest, which will limit highs to the upper 30s. Thankfully, this cool down is brief as forecast models do bring in warmer air ahead of our next impactful system. Highs Thursday aim to peak on either side of the 50-degree mark, with low 60s in the works for Friday.

Friday Severe:

The big headline continues to be the potential for strong to severe storms Friday evening into Friday night. This morning, areas to the south and west have been placed under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather, with the remaining areas placed under a slight risk (level 2 of 5). The highest potential for discrete severe storms will be to the west over eastern and southeastern Iowa along the surface low/triple point (area where all fronts meet).

Expectation is that it will turn linear during the evening, resulting in more of a heavy rain threat and gusty wind threat for us here in the Stateline. One thing we will have to watch is how much the activity earlier in the day takes out of the atmosphere, if clouds break enough for instability to recover. When this event is coming to a close, temperatures will cool following the associated cold front. This will bring an early round of wintry mix before conditions dry up into Saturday afternoon. We’ll have to keep an eye on another storm for Monday and Tuesday of Next week.