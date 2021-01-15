Snow Showers Friday, More Chances Arrive Over the Weekend

Yesterday’s 0.7 at the Rockford International Airport put us at 10.2″ since the beginning of meteorological winter (December 1st). Which is considered below average, as we normally are sitting around 16.1″ at this point in the year. But hey, what we have now is more than double the observe snowfall going into mid-January last year. We’re not done with this storm system just yet, as snow chances continue into weeks end and also into the weekend.

A look at recent satellite and radar early Friday morning shows a very strong and slow moving low pressure system meandering to the west-southwest of the Stateline. This mature low is in the perfect spot to provide the region with enough lift and moisture to regenerate snow showers for the end of the work week. Some of which could produce heavier bursts of snow, resulting in reduced visibility to a mile or less. Use extra caution if traveling, and be prepared to encounter rapid fluctuations in visibility and patchy slick spots. Remember, these snow showers will be hit-or-miss, meaning that many dry hours are likely today. Under a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky, temperatures won’t have much room to climb. Highs will end up back in the low 30s, which is considered a few degrees above average for mid-January.

As this low pressure system continues it’s journey into Central Illinois, hi-res models shows another band of light to moderate snow sliding in from the north late tonight into Saturday morning. Most of the activity seems to come to an end by mid-morning Saturday. However, patchy slick spots will once again be possible into mid-day, as temperatures remain around the freezing mark. Conditions dry out some as we head into the second half of our Saturday, thanks to a weak ridge of high pressure that slides in behind this late-week storm system. Highs on Saturday will end up similar to what will be felt today, with most places topping out in the low 30s.

Despite the dry end to Saturday, it won’t be long before snow chances return. Models show another system tracking into the region from the north-northwest late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. This storm system isn’t as well-defined or as organized as the one that we’re dealing with at the present moment. However, it will have just enough lift and moisture with it for snow to redevelop beginning early Sunday, with off-and-on snow showers lasting through Sunday afternoon. Along with the snow chances, a second push of cold air will filter into the Stateline for the end of the weekend, dropping highs into the upper 20s. By the start of the next work week, drier conditions look to take hold across the Stateline, with highs remaining near seasonable. Have a wonderful weekend everyone!