The greatest chance of accumulating snow for the Stateline will move in late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Most snow should begin to taper off by early to midafternoon Sunday. This will likely cause some slick spots on roadways. Most of the area will see 0.5-1.5″ of snowfall but a few locations could be closer to 2″. We did see a trace of snow on Halloween, but this will be our first snowfall of the season. There are winter weather alerts west and southwest of the Stateline in northern Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and the Panhandle of Texas.

Temperatures only made it into the lower 30s across most of the area, the coldest afternoon high we have seen since mid-March. We had wind chills in place all day long but not even close to how cold Sunday night/Monday morning and Monday night/Tuesday morning will be. By the early morning hours of Tuesday, we could see single digit wind chills.

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer Saturday and Sunday, but it will be below average and still chilly in the lower to mid 30s. Sunday night and Monday night we will drop to the teens but like mentioned above, wind chills will dip into the single digits in some locations Sunday night but that would be more widespread and likely Monday night. By mid to late week, as we head into December, we will likely be back to near 40 degrees which will be near normal.