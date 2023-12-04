There hasn’t been much sun to enjoy since we cleared the tables of our Thanksgiving feast.

All in all, the Rockford Airport has seen 1 day since Thanksgiving where skies were either considered sunny to mostly sunny (30% cloud cover or less) and that was back on November 29th. Unfortunately, with our weather pattern remains somewhat active, all signs point toward the clouds going nowhere for the first half of the week.

Expect cloud cover to blanket our skies today, either in a mostly cloudy or overcast fashion. Despite that, a light southwest wind will help temperatures climb to seasonable-levels, in the upper 30s. No issues for the evening commute.

However, it will be shortly after it concludes that our attention will then shift towards our next clipper system. One that could bring the Stateline a chance for snow showers Monday night into the early stages of Tuesday.

Now, accumulations are to remain minor and under an inch. In fact, most of the activity with this disturbance should be out of the region by the time the morning commute gets underway. With that said, I would be on the lookout for isolated slick spots.

From there, things look to quiet down but stay mostly cloudy for the remainder of our Tuesday. Highs are to peak in the upper 30s once again. Sunshine should make more of an appearance on Wednesday, with highs remaining close to 40°.