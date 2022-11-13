We did see some sunshine today, but that did not help out with our temperatures, as we only reached into the mid and upper 30s for the afternoon. Clouds have been moving back into the area though, after a partly cloudy afternoon. We are already seeing temperatures fall quickly as the sun set and will fall to the mid-20s overnight. Some patchy frost is developing under calm winds.

Even with the mostly cloudy skies, we warm into the upper 30s and low 40s for some tomorrow afternoon. Winds shift back out of the South-Southeast ahead of our next weather system.

Futurecast brings cloud cover in tonight and tomorrow, but snow showers hold off until late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Snow showers look to stick around through much of Tuesday and into early Wednesday.

We could still see some light snow showers through Thursday, but accumulating snow will be done by Tuesday evening.

Total snowfall does not look to be much, but it will be a bit more than what we saw Saturday afternoon. Many spots will see anywhere from a trace to an inch or two, with some higher totals to the north across central Wisconsin.

This could lead to some sloppy road conditions Tuesday morning and afternoon, but we ease up through Wednesday. The heaviest of the snow looks to fall Tuesday, but some light snow showers could linger around into Wednesday. Accumulating snow will mostly happen on grassy and elevated surfaces, but we could see some slushy accumulations on roadways, especially bridges. Make sure to drive with extra caution, especially since this is our first accumulating snow of the season!

The chill sticks around through the end of the week, with temperatures not coming anywhere near average for this time of year. This trend continues into the second half of the month as well, with the longer-term outlooks still favoring below normal temperatures.

We stay cool with a more active pattern for the beginning of the week, but then we really get put in the icebox for the end of the week and into next weekend. High temperatures drop into the 20s and low temperatures in the teens appear likely.