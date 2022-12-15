Slushy/Wet Morning:

If your plan is to head out for the morning commute prior to sunrise, be sure to give yourself extra time for travel. Most of the roadways across the area early on are either wet or partially covered in snow and ice thanks to the wintry mix that came through overnight. Conditions should slowly improve as the morning hours progress.

Snow Chances Return:

For the 7th day in a row, the potential for any sunshine will be severely blocked by a mostly cloudy to overcast sky. The occluded storm system that is slowly meandering to our northwest will provide our atmosphere with enough moisture for a few afternoon/evening snow showers.

In addition to the snow that fell last night, today’s scattered round could bring an additional trace to 1″. Despite a rather breezy wind out of the southwest, colder air moving in aloft will only allow temperatures reach the mid 30s. More of the same be expected for Friday. However, expect highs in the upper 20s. BRRRRR.

Stuck in the 20s:

From Friday onward, high temperatures will remain in the cold 20s thanks to an Arctic air-mass spilling into the lower 48. Along with the colder days comes bitterly colder nights as overnight lows aim to register in the teens. Believe it or not, there is some positive news in all of this.

Sunshine potential slides back in late Sunday, carrying on into next Monday and Tuesday as high pressure takes control of our atmosphere. Forecast models do bring a very small chance for a few snow showers overnight Monday into Tuesday. Otherwise, a somewhat better chance for precipitation arrives late Wednesday.