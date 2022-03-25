After dealing with some snow showers through the afternoon, we are looking ahead to cooler and drier conditions for the weekend and early next week. Before we get there, we have to talk about the chances for snow here the rest of tonight. Snow still hangs around through around 10PM to Midnight, but move out by 2AM until the rest of the morning.

Some of these snow showers from earlier had the potential to be considered snow squalls, which is not a new weather term, but the National Weather Service recently started issuing warnings on significant snow squalls. A reminder of what a snow squall is:

A Snow Squall is a heavy burst of snow, causing quick drops in visibility along with strong winds and worsening road conditions.

In addition to the snow chances, we are still under a Wind Advisory for the next few hours, as it does not expire until 3AM. Winds could continue to gust upwards of 45 miles per hour. UPDATE: The Wind Advisory has expired as of 10:15PM.

Outside of the snow and wind, temperatures will drop down into the 20s for the overnight low.

Tomorrow, temperatures rebound only into the 30s as we hang onto the breezy conditions, but we might see some sunshine for the afternoon as clouds continue to move out.

I wish I could say warmer temperatures are on the way, but they are not as we look to remain as much as 15° below average for some days this week. Warmer weather comes only for Wednesday, but rain chances accompany them. Here’s how the rest of the week is shaping up.

For more details on the forecast, watch this clip from the 6PM show.