Snowy Pattern Continues:

In a similar fashion to Tuesday, snow showers stuck around for a majority of the day yesterday. All in all, the Rockford International Airport picked up 0.8″ which believe it or not ties the record daily snowfall for November 16th set back in 2014. The snowy trend as of late is all set to continue into it’s 3rd consecutive day thanks to a potent cold front sliding through.

Snow Squalls Possible:

The snow chances that are in the works today will be widely scattered in nature, but could also feature a quick bursts of snow and gusty winds. You may have heard of this term in the past but this is something we like to call a snow squall. Squalls are often associated with strong cold fronts such as the one that is set to pass through today and could result in near to white-out conditions.

Although snow accumulations in a squall amount to an inch or less, the combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures and quick reductions in visibility can cause extremely dangerous conditions for those on the roadways. Keep that in mind if you plan to travel during the latter half of the day. Ahead of the front passage, temperatures will slowly manage to reach the low 30s before falling into the upper teens overnight.

Brutally Cold End:

Thursday’s frontal passage also helps spill in a brutally cold Arctic air-mass that looks to stick around into the upcoming weekend. Both Friday and Saturday feature highs in the 20s. But when you factor in the rather chilly west-northwesterly wind that will be place, wind chill values will struggle to climb out of the single-digits. All I have to say is BUNDLE UP FOLKS!

The coldest air will be overhead Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures will be flirting with the single-digits. It’s definitely been a while since the Rockford Airport has seen this type of cold in the forecast. In fact, you would have to go all the way back to March 12th to find the last time single-digit temperatures hit the Stateline.

Thankfully, improvements in the temperature department begin to filter in as we jump into Thanksgiving week. With a somewhat warmer wind in place, expect high temperatures to climb out of the chilly 20s and into the 40s starting Monday.