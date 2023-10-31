With today’s potent clipper system comes the heightened threat for snow squalls. Now, this is a term in which the Stateline has become quite accustomed to hearing over the past few years.

But what exactly is a snow squall? Snow squalls are short, intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds that can lead to significantly poor visibility.

They’re quick to move in and quick to move out, which is why accumulations with squalls are on the lower end of the ruler (1″ or less). But the rapidly deteriorating conditions underneath a snow squall can cause extremely dangerous conditions for those traveling.

Now, say you are already out on the roads and get caught in a snow squall.

At this point in your travels, it will be important to reduce your travel speed, use headlights and hazards when necessary, and allow plenty of travel space between you and other drivers.

And depending on the threat to travel, the National Weather Service will issue one of two snow squall warnings. The “general” warning tag is frequently used for your typical snow squall conditions. If the snow squall poses a more heightened threat to travel, a “significant” tag will be used, which will send a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) to the mobile phones of those in the path. The same as if you were receiving a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning!