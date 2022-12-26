After more than a few days of cold and wind, we are all ready for a change. The weather is bringing us a gift, even if it is a few days past Christmas by the time it gets here. We have some snow to deal with in the short term with slick spots possible today, but highs in the 40s are not far off!

A clipper system is passing across the area, bringing light to steady snow showers to the area. Below is a picture of the radar as of 6AM, but if you want an updated look, you can visit our interactive radar.

Due to the light accumulating snow, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across much of Northwestern Illinois until noon today. Slightly higher accumulations are expected across those counties, therefore the reason there is an advisory there.

Here are the updated road conditions as of 9AM. For fully up-to-date road conditions from the Illinois Dept of Transportation, visit this link: Illinois Winter Road Conditions

Temperatures start in the low teens, and warm gradually into the upper teens under a bit of sunshine for the afternoon once the snow showers from the clipper work their way out.

Tonight, it will be another chilly night with temperatures back in the single digits and sub-zero wind chills. However, winds shifting out of the Southwest help to warm us up in the coming days.

That Southwest wind gets a bit breezy tomorrow, but that helps to warm us into the 20s for the afternoon high.

We have been pretty cold for a while. In fact, we have not seen temperatures above the freezing mark in just over 10 days. December 15th was the last day we were above freezing, with a high temperature of 35° that day.

The above freezing temperatures are coming and coming soon. We warm into the upper 30s by Wednesday, and the 40s through the rest of the week under strong Southerly flow. However, we will not warm as much as we could be due to fresh snowpack to our South. Normal highs around this time of year are much closer to the low 30s.

A ridge will develop in the upper levels across the Eastern US, helping to warm us up. Not only will this pattern shift bring us back above normal, but it will also bring some more rain chances to the area toward the end of next week.

The above average trend continues into the end of December going into the first few days of 2023, per the long-term outlook on the Climate Prediction Center’s website.

We still have a couple cold days to deal with, but things are looking up toward the middle and end of the week, with highs reaching the 30s and 40s by Wednesday and Thursday.