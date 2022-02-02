Snow Tapers Off This Afternoon, Sunshine Returns for Thursday

Slick AM Commute:

While it’s certain that the Stateline won’t get in on as much snow as spots to the south, it’ll still be enough to bring impacts to the morning commute. Areas along and north of Interstate 88 are seeing light to moderate snow early on. Whereas if you live or are traveling to the south and southeast of the interstate, snowfall rates have been much more intense.

As of this morning, Dekalb and Lee Counties remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6PM this evening. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, roads in our southern counties have quickly become snow covered & hazardous. Along with the likelihood for slippery travel, visibility is also going to be a big-time issue. Please if you plan to travel this morning, take it slow and give yourself enough following distance.

When Will the Snow Taper Off:

Guidance continues to keep the snow chances around into the early-afternoon, with conditions drying out rather quickly during the evening commute. Since we’re on the far northern extent of this winter storm, most of the Stateline will only pick up a dusting to about an inch of snow.

Places that lie in between Interstate 88 and Interstate 80 will have the potential to pick up 1-3″, with totals approaching a foot to a foot and half downstate. Round 2 looks to dodge the Stateline entirely, leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky into Thursday.

Sunny, But Cold Thursday:

On the backside of today’s winter storm, a strong area of high pressure is expected to inch closer to the Stateline. This will allow any cloud cover that sticks around into the early stages of Thursday to clear out, leaving us with sun-filled skies for the afternoon and early evening.

With that being said, the sunshine isn’t going to help our afternoon temperatures much as there is still plenty of cold air aloft. Highs for most will struggle to make it out of the teens. Even with the cold end of the work week in mind, improvements in the temperature department are expected to arrive this weekend.