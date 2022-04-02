Happy snowy Saturday morning all! We are still dealing with this snow showers through much of the morning, and will be for a more more hours. Below is a radar update as of 11:00AM. You can find a more recent radar image under the weather tab, and click on “Interactive Radar” or by clicking this link: Interactive Radar. Some of these snow showers will be heavy at times, and provide quite a drop in visibility.

This snow is causing quite a drop in visibility across the area, and covering roadways under the heavier bands of snow. Here is a view of the snow on roads in downtown Rockford as of 10:30AM.

The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the counties highlighted in purple (Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Winnebago, Ogle, and Boone counties in Northern Illinois; and Green and Rock counties in Southern Wisconsin). These advisories last through the early afternoon, with the latest ones set to expire at 2PM.

The snow (and rain mainly South of I-88) will continue to move across the viewing area through the afternoon, but snow intensity will lessen greatly by 3PM-4PM. We will actually get drier and clearing skies for the evening tonight.

Some locations have seen mostly rain so far, but more areas will see rain mix in as temperatures near the 40-degree mark for the afternoon. Regardless of the precipitation falling from the sky, some roadways could remain slick for awhile longer. Make sure to drive with caution!

By the time everything is said and done, we could see upwards of 3″ in areas along and North of Highway 20, with much lower totals South of I-88. Stay updated to our social media handles for updates, @FirstWarnWx on Twitter.