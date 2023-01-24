A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for all of northern Illinois and south-central Wisconsin, beginning late Tuesday night lasting through 3pm Wednesday. Light snow will move in from south to north overnight, overspreading most of the Stateline by Wednesday morning.

Snow showers Wednesday morning will remain mostly light, but a few steadier pockets of snow are possible. Minor accumulations are likely for some before sunrise, especially for those along I-88. Most will see the snow add up throughout the morning.

Snow amounts are likely to total between 1-3 inches, enough for us to manage, but with the snow coming down during the morning commute there are likely to be some impacts for drivers. So, make sure you are careful while out during the morning.

The snow will remain steady through 12pm-1pm before becoming more scattered into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures during the day Wednesday will remain in the low 30s, close to freezing, which means a heavier and wet snow is expected.

There will likely be light snow, or at least flurries, falling during the evening commute Wednesday, carrying over into Thursday as an upper-level disturbance rotates along the backside of the surface low.

An additional half an inch, to an inch, of snow can be expected Thursday. Skies will remain cloudy Thursday night ahead of another quick moving system that’ll bring additional snow showers to the region Friday morning and early afternoon.