Snow winding down Sunday evening, but slick conditions will continue

The Winter Weather Advisory that had been issued for northern Illinois was allowed to expire at 6pm Sunday, however, light snow flurries/showers will continue for the next few hours. Accumulations will be light as we’ve already received a dusting of snow throughout much of the day.

The gusty northerly winds have subsided, however, sustained north winds between 10-20 mph will keep the risk for blowing and drifting snow through much of the overnight and into Monday morning. That combined with the light snow currently falling will cause some slick road conditions into Monday. Drier air moving in Monday will work to peel away at the cloud cover leaving us with a little more sunshine for the afternoon. High pressure will continue to settle in overhead leaving us with a few chilly nights.

As our fourth winter storm of the season wraps up Sunday evening, snow totals ranged between three to eight inches. The lower totals were observed over areas that held on to the mixed precipitation longer Saturday evening and had a slower transition over to snow. The higher snow totals were north and east of that transition line, running from roughly DeKalb County to parts of Ogle County, and then north-central Illinois and south-central Wisconsin. Officially the Rockford Airport received 6.8 inches, which is the highest snow total recorded at the airport since November 25th, 2018, even though snow totals from across the area have been well above that.