Snowfall Totals from Sunday

Sunday’s snowfall was quick to move in and quick to move out, but produced quite the punch for parts of the Stateline. Areas along and north of Highway 20, into southern Wisconsin, received the most snow with totals over five inches reported across southern Wisconsin. Further to the south the snow wasn’t quite as intense as more warm air allowed sleet and rain to mix in.
Officially at the Rockford Airport two inches of snow was reported. The snow has come to an end Sunday evening but residual moisture from the melting snow may freeze as temperatures dip below freezing Monday morning. This could cause a few slick spots early in the morning. Skies are expected to remain partly cloudy through Wednesday but another system moving in Wednesday night could bring another round of light snow by Thursday morning.