Snowfall totals reached over half a foot for some Tuesday evening; Another winter storm set to move in Friday

The snow from Tuesday afternoon and evening came down heavy and quick for many across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. By Wednesday morning the accumulating snow, sleet and freezing rain had ended, leaving mostly cloudy skies in its wake. Snowfall totals for many across far northern and northwest Illinois, as well as southern Wisconsin ranged anywhere from seven to eleven inches. Officially 6.2 inches of snow fell at the Rockford Airport, making it the highest snowfall amount with an event in nearly two years – January 18-19, 2019.

No snow for us Wednesday night or Thursday, but the wintry weather will return as we welcome in the new year. An area of low pressure will move through East Texas late tonight and Thursday, bringing flooding rain up through Arkansas, and wintry weather all the way into Southwest Texas. As the low moves northeast during the day Thursday, it’ll pull gulf moisture with it. This will allow a band of freezing rain to develop from Missouri, into central Illinois late Thursday night and Friday morning where significant ice accumulations could occur. As the low moves into Missouri and eventually central Illinois Friday morning a band of light snow will develop along the leading edge of the freezing rain, reaching northern Illinois by late morning.

Temperatures will warm again throughout the day with a mixture of snow and freezing rain occurring during the afternoon. There could be some areas that see a transition over to rain during the afternoon, but that chance may fall just outside of the immediate. Snow accumulations likely won’t be as intense as Tuesday’s snow, but we could end up with a little more freezing rain. Impacts to Friday afternoon and evening can be expected, and could become significant if this storm system strengthens further. Most of the precipitation will be done Friday night, but a few flurries could last into Saturday afternoon and evening. As for snow or ice amounts, it’s a little hard to determine at this juncture but we should have a better idea on the overall timing, track, intensity and precipitation amounts by Thursday night.