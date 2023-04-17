Snowy, Blustery Monday Ahead:

In classic Midwest fashion, we went from a multi-day stretch of summer-like 80° weather to 40s and snow showers. This massive shift in our weather pattern is all thanks to the very strong and mature storm system that is spiraling into the Great Lakes this morning. With the whirlwind in our weather pattern comes a few advisories.

The first being a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Jo-Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll Counties in N. Illinois as well as Green County up in Wiscosnin. The N. Illinois portion of the advisory will be in effect until 7AM this morning, mainly for slippery travel and reduced visibility. Thankfully, the ground is extremely warm as a result of last week’s unseasonably warm weather.

This means that the snow will have a very difficult time accumulating on the roads. Whatever does manage to stick will do so on grassy surfaces, decks, roofs, and elevated roads such as bridges and overpasses. At worst, we could be looking at some slush on residential streets and driveways as well, but very quick melting is to occur.

The second being a WIND ADVISORY. This is for Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, Whiteside, Carroll, Jo-Daviess, and Stephenson Counties and is set to last until 7PM this evening. Northwest winds will be strongest between 12PM & 7PM, with gusts landing between 40-50 mph. This will make travel for those who operate a high-profile vehicle rather difficult. A few power outages may also occur thanks to today’s rather blustery wind.

Snow showers should rap up before mid-day, leaving us with a light mix of rain and snow into the early portions of this evening. Cloud cover hangs tight into tonight, but then begins to gradually clear as we enter Tuesday morning. Tuesday will end up being a less active day, but a light and chilly breeze out of the northwest remains in place. This will keep highs a few degrees below-average, peaking in the low 50s under mixed sunshine.

Active Pattern Remains:

Our focus will then turn to our next impactful weather-maker which is set to take aim at the western Great Lakes Wednesday and Thursday. Of the two days, Thursday will be the day we’ll need to monitor the potential for severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a 15% risk both Thursday and Friday for areas well south of the region. But with it only being Monday, there still is time for the forecast to change. So please make sure to remain up to date with the forecast. Once the cold front slides through Thursday afternoon, temperatures will fall into the low 40s by Friday morning. From there, highs will be restricted to the upper 40s and low 50s.