Snowy Sunday morning

It's no lie when I say that it has been a windy week across the Stateline. With each passing day, winds have picked up in intensity, with the strongest winds being felt late in the day yesterday. Winds for most of our locations peaked around 40-45 mph, with Rockford holding the top spot with a 46 mph gust. Conditions for those heading out for the morning commute remain a bit breezy, so just be sure to keep a firm grip on that steering wheel as you travel to your destination. However, the focus as we head into the second half of the work week will be the chilly temperatures we'll see behind last night's strong cold front. After highs in Rockford topped out in the upper 70s yesterday, temperatures today will end up 15°-20° cooler.

Following this morning's cold front, chilly westerly to northwesterly winds dropped temperatures into the mid to upper 40s for most. However, the air has a bit of chill to it thanks to the chilly winds behind the front. If you're stepping out the door early this morning, you'll definitely need to grab a jacket, hoodie, or a sweatshirt. Whatever you wear to keep yourself warm. It would also be a good idea to have it for later today as this chilly start is a sign of things to come for the rest of the work week.