Snowy Sunday morning

A strong cold front passed through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin late Saturday night. Behind the front, a colder air mass bringing temperatures down into the 40s for highs Sunday afternoon. A band of rain, heavy at times, has developed behind the front, but as the colder air mass moves in as well, snow has also mixed in. In some locations, the rain has completely changed over to a heavy, wet snow and is beginning to accumulate on grassy surfaces. While this likely won’t cause many issues on the road as surface temperatures and dew point temperatures are above freezing, there may be some slick spots with the rain/snow mixture.
No accumulations are expected, outside of on grassy surfaces – and those should remain under an inch – with most of the rain and snow expected to be gone by the afternoon. It’ll be a rather chilly Sunday with highs remaining in the 40s.