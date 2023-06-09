After a warm Friday across the Stateline with highs in the 80s, the clear skies are allowing temperatures to fall back into the 50s overnight. This will not quite be as cool as the last two nights, but will be much closer to normal for this time of year.

High temperatures tomorrow reach closer to the mid-80s, despite a little bit more cloud cover. High pressure will shift more to the East, bringing our surface winds out of the Southwest. While clouds continue to thicken, temperatures will still warm a bit more for the afternoon. Rain chances hold off until late, but a few isolated sprinkles are possible during the evening.

Rain increases in coverage toward the midnight hour Sunday morning, with widespread, steady rain sticking around into the early morning Sunday.

The heaviest rain may be focused to the South, with drier air moving in the middle of the day Sunday.

Total rainfall looks to be a bit higher to the South, where the steadiest and heaviest rain will fall. Here, we could see total rainfall of around an inch. Meanwhile, some spots to the North may remain relatively dry, only receiving under a quarter of an inch.

The steady rain will be good news for the worsening drought conditions across the Stateline and the Midwest. The very dry and warm end to May expanded the drought categories quickly over the last few weeks. Since some may not see the steady rain, drought conditions would be expected to continue in those areas.

This weekend will be a tale of two halves: Dry conditions and highs in the mid-80s Saturday, but rain showers and much cooler afternoon with highs below 70° Sunday.

Beyond the weekend, we do have another chance for rain late Monday as the upper-level trough departs, but we once again dry out and warm up to close out the week, with highs reaching back into the 80s by Wednesday.