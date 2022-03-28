The rainfall from last week definitely put a dent into the precipitation deficit for the month of March, but moderate drought conditions still persist for much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Our long term drought is something that’ll take quite some time to try and recover from, assuming we don’t enter into any more hot and dry spells this upcoming Spring and Summer.

The next round of rain will help this week, especially if places pick up another inch between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cloud cover will continue to increase Monday night helping turn skies mostly cloudy through Tuesday morning. Temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 20s. There has been quite a bit of dry air over the Midwest and Great Lakes with dew point temperatures falling into the single digits both Sunday and Monday! That dry air will have some impact on the development of rainfall Tuesday afternoon and early evening, taking a little bit of time to finally saturate the atmosphere. That looks to occur Tuesday night as the low level jet significantly increases around Midnight, lasting strong through Wednesday morning. The increasing wind will not only pull more moisture into the Stateline, it’ll also help bring temperatures into the 40s during the overnight, coming close to 50 degrees Wednesday morning. A few light showers are possible mid to late afternoon Tuesday, but the better chance for rain arrives Tuesday night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely at the start of Wednesday, continuing into the afternoon ahead of low pressure and a cold front. Severe weather looks low for us Wednesday, but we may need to watch for some gusty thunderstorms during that time.

Another soaking rain is expected with this storm system as another three quarters of an inch, to an inch, could fall by Wednesday night. While there will likely be heavy downpours during that time, our flooding risk appears to be low. However, small level rises on some of the local creeks, streams and rivers are possible.