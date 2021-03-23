Soggy pattern continues as rain returns Thursday

Steady and heavy rain will continue to move through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, along with the threat for a few isolated thunderstorms. The severe threat remains low for us tonight, as a few stronger thunderstorms occurred in southeastern Iowa and western Illinois. The greatest threat with any thunderstorms tonight will be heavy rainfall. Scattered showers will continue throughout the day Wednesday as low pressure moves into Wisconsin.

Skies will dry out, but remain mostly cloudy, Wednesday night ahead of another area of low pressure that will move up from the southern Plains Thursday. This low will track a little further south than the current one, leaving northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin on the ‘colder’ side with a rather blustery northeast wind for much of the day.

This second low will move from east Texas into Arkansas Thursday morning before moving into southern Illinois Thursday evening. The strengthening low will draw moisture northward once again, but the rain is not expected to be as heavy as the rain coming through Tuesday evening. Rain showers will begin late Thursday morning, continuing into the evening as low pressure moves into Indiana. The low will be quick to move out Friday, leaving us with a mostly dry day. Another quick moving system arrives for Saturday which could lead to a few more showers by Friday morning.