The latest drought monitor shows some improvement in overall drought conditions occurring across Illinois and Wisconsin, with some of the higher improvements taking place in Wisconsin.

What may have seemed like a never-ending rain event for some, for others it wasn’t enough. Regardless, some improvements did occur throughout the state of Illinois from last week to this week. Northern Illinois is still dealing with either moderate or severe drought conditions, but heavy rainfall over northeast Illinois has eliminated the drought in that area.

Wisconsin has had the most improvement, but there are still some locations that are dealing with severe and extreme drought conditions. The exceptional drought conditions there were observed over southwest Wisconsin have been eliminated, at least with the latest monitor release. But extreme drought conditions remain.

We are about to enter into a drier stretch of weather once again, the exception being northern Wisconsin where showers are likely into the weekend. For Rockford, and most of the Stateline, sunshine and warm conditions will take us into next week as high temperatures reach the low 80s.

The month of September will go down in the record books as a dry month, receiving only 2.19 inches of rain. As of Thursday evening, this puts us at a 1.24-inch deficit. Looking back to January 1st the deficit stands at just over six inches, which will grow through the beginning of October as dry conditions are in the forecast. The next chance for rain looks to return late next week, into next weekend.