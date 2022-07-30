There is some patchy fog early Saturday morning so be careful driving. Most areas are up to full visibility this morning and there are no advisories out, just something to note.

Overall this weekend is going to be picture perfect, a stretch from the severe weather we had last weekend. Stephenson and Lee County fairs are going on so get outside to those and enjoy the beautiful weather! We are going to see temperatures gradually warm back to average/slightly above average this weekend so we are not seeing that cooler stretch of weather anymore.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out Sunday afternoon but Stateline areas will not see a measurable rain. The next better chance of rain will hold off until Monday. Next week will not only bring changes with rain chances back in the forecast but also much warmer weather.

Temperatures overnight were comfortable once again falling into the mid to upper 50s under a mostly clear sky across most Stateline areas.

Daytime highs will be back to near normal Saturday in the lower 80s, a few degrees warmer than Friday. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer, we will be in the lower 60s in most areas waking up early Sunday morning.



There is more good news for our weekend, winds will stay between 5-10mph today with gusts up to 15mph so gradually decreasing from the last two days. Sunday winds will also be between 5-10mph.

Sunday we will be back to the mid 80s with a few areas reaching the upper 80s, so slightly above normal. Monday and Tuesday temperatures will be close to that 90 degree mark. The heat that has been building out west and southwest of the area will dip into the area making it feel very hot out there. Actual air temperatures will be back into the 90s, with heat index values hotter.