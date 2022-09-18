We are tracking some initial showers with the system that could bring us some severe weather later in the day but these showers and storms will die off as they continue to travel into the Stateline. Most of the heavy rain is falling just south of the area. Rain is reducing visibility some out there early Sunday morning so travel carefully.

Temperatures early Sunday morning are similar to how we started Saturday off in the upper 60s in most areas. It is a little bit cooler northwest of the Rockford area where temperatures in Galena and Monroe are in the lower 60s. Daytime highs Sunday afternoon will also be similar to the last few days, making it into the lower 80s. Overnight lows Sunday night will be a little bit cooler in the lower 60s. Clouds will gradually decrease overnight and as winds calm we could see some patchy fog develop overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

The best chances for severe weather look to be a little bit later, roughly between 6-10pm. There will be continued pockets of heavy showers through the early overnight hours before we start to see rain move southeast and clouds gradually start to decrease.

The Storm Prediction Center pulled the northern portions of Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties in Southern Wisconsin out of the marginal risk (level 1 out of 5). Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone and McHenry are still included in the lower level risk of severe storms Sunday evening. Carroll, Whiteside, Lee, and much of DeKalb and Ogle Counties are still included in the slight risk (level 2 out of 5). Areas just southwest of the Stateline is now included in a level 3 out of 5, so the best chances overall of severe storms will be just outside the viewing area. The enhanced risk includes cities such as Davenport, Peoria and Springfield. All modes of severe weather are on the table but gusty winds will be the main concerns.

It stayed fairly windy overnight with gusts in the 10-15mph range. Gusts outside of possible thunderstorm winds we could see tomorrow will be between 20-25mph but if we see severe thunderstorms get issued those winds will be higher.

The storms that form will be due to a cold front moving across the area. That frontal passage will knock our temperatures for the afternoon down to near 80 degrees Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be fast to rebound though on Tuesday as we’ll be back into the mid to even upper 80s. Wednesday will be much cooler with our second cold front passing through dropping out temperatures highs into the mid to lower 70s. An even cooler trend will continue into Thursday and Friday with daytime highs only in the mid to lower 60s in most Stateline areas. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s which would be the coolest we’ve seen since June.