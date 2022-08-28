Temperatures stayed warm in the mid to upper 60s in most areas overnight Saturday thanks to all of the cloud cover we saw. Widespread showers as of 6:30am are all west of the Stateline but there are already a few cells producing heavier pockets of rain developing ahead of a warm front. Also as of 6:30am Sunday morning, temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s in most Stateline Counties.



Daytime highs Sunday afternoon are going to be warmer than the first half of the weekend but only by a few degrees. Today, we’ll be in the lower 80s,which is a few degrees above normal with scattered showers throughout the day. Sunday night we stay fairly cloudy with temperatures remaining in the upper 60s/lower 70s.

Isolated to scattered showers will continue off and on through the day. Some of these storms will produce heavy pockets of rain and lightning. During the late morning, showers will be isolated to scattered until they become a little bit more widespread by the mid to late afternoon hours. Then by Sunday evening, most of the rain will have subsided. New rainfall totals will be around 0.25” for most but there will be areas that receive a little bit more than that where those heavy pockets of rain track.

The Storm Prediction Center has our southeast areas now under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) on chances for a few strong to severe storms later this afternoon. Gusty winds, pockets of heavy rain, and lightning will be our main concerns across Northern Illinois. Tomorrow, the SPC has decreased our chances across the Stateline for severe weather and pushed the marginal risk further south. However, Monday would be our next chance of rain. Chances still look better to our south in general both for severe weather and measurable rain for tomorrow but during the morning and afternoon a few isolated showers are possible.

Sunday will be a windier day than yesterday with peak wind gusts approaching 20-25mph. However, higher wind gusts in thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Gusty conditions last through the overnight hours into Monday morning and afternoon.

Dew points are going to be pretty uncomfortable the next few days with even overnight dew point temperatures staying between 60-70 degrees. The good news is, we’re going to see a major dip with comfortable dew points back in the forecast between 50-60 degrees for the most part and even lower than that some mornings. Early Sunday morning dew point temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s with a few areas like Monroe, Janesville, Rockford, and DeKalb in the lower 60s.

There will be a few more days with warmer temperatures including Monday. Tuesday we will be back to near normal and then even cooler temperatures setting in after that. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the remainder of the work week, temperatures will be in the upper 70s.