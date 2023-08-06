It’s a foggy start to the day early Sunday morning. Visibilities have dropped to below or at two miles in Janesville, Sterling, Monroe, and Freeport. Savanna and Rochelle are at zero miles. Make sure to leave a lot of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you if you have to drive in the fog this morning. Also make sure to leave a little bit of extra time for traveling due to the reduction in visibilities all across the Stateline.

Although the best chance of severe weather is off to out south/southeast there still could be a few stronger storms later this afternoon and evening. The focus across the area for the best chance of storms will be southwest of Rockford in places like Savanna, Sterling, and Rochelle. The main threats would be gusty winds and also some hail. Though the threat diminishes overnight, heavy rain will still linger Sunday night into Monday morning. By the afternoon showers start to break up.

The next few days will be fairly windy. Outside of thunderstorms, wind gusts could approach 25 mph Sunday and Sunday night. As we head into Monday the windy pattern does not break yet. Monday afternoon wind gusts will still be around 20-25 mph.

Temperatures stay very consistent besides Monday. Sunday afternoon we will be near 80, expect highs this afternoon to reach the upper 70s/lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will stay near normal in the mid 60s. Monday we’re down to a high of 75 but the cooler weather won’t last long. Although we will be a few degrees below normal the majority of the week, temperatures stay in the upper 70s/lower 80s.