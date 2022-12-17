The pesky upper-level low that has been impacting us over the last few days with snow and clouds is still sticking around. It has continued to bring overcast skies and flurries through the day again today. We didn’t see much more accumulation today compared to yesterday. We are now reaching the tail end of the system, so we actually will see some clearing soon. Not now though, as we are still seeing light snow showers sticking around this evening. The chill and clouds stick with us tonight, with temperatures falling into the teens for many overnight. Flurries come to an end over the next few hours.

Tomorrow, temperatures only work back up into the low 20s again, despite us seeing a little bit of sunshine for the first time in nearly two weeks. Clouds roll back in shortly after.

Futurecast shows the short-lived clearing coming in but not before we hold onto thick cloud cover again tonight.

Any sunshine and clearing we see will not last long, with clouds moving back in by Monday ahead of a weak disturbance that will bring a slight chance for some snow for Monday night.

This brings us into our next weather system for the middle to end of the week. There are still more than plenty of question marks with this system involving intensity and exact track, which is why it is so hard to make any accurate snowfall forecasts this far out.

We still have to see how the system develops as it moves in from thousands of miles away. A more Southern track like shown on the GFS Model will bring us bitter cold sooner and less on the potential snow totals. Meanwhile, a Northerly track would put us in the bullseye for snowfall.

Something we are much more confident about is the cold on the way. A very strong high pressure originating from the Arctic will move in, bringing this bitter cold toward the end of the week. The cold sticks with us through the end of the month more than likely, so it does look like a very cold Christmas.

The chill does not go away anytime soon, with the Climate Prediction Center outlook significantly favoring below normal temperatures through Christmas and a few days after.

We have more snow chances Monday and then again for the middle of the week, and then bitter cold sticking with us through Christmas and beyond.