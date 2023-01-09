Long Cloudy Stretch:

It’s hard to believe that Christmas Day was the last time Rockford and the rest of the Stateline saw more sunshine than clouds. In fact, 2023 has started off in a very similar fashion to how 2022 began, with eight straight days featuring a completely cloud-covered sky. Again, nothing out of the ordinary for the winter months.

Some Sunshine:

But as I like to say, “good things come to those who wait”. Today seems to be the day in which the sun makes it’s much-needed return, at least in partial form. Along with this morning’s mixed sunshine is a round of patchy dense fog. No dense fog advisory. But the fog will be something you’ll have to keep an eye out for if you planning to be out on the roads.

Once the fog lets up, we can expect the rest of our Monday to remain dry under a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures, thanks to the mixed sun potential and a pleasant southwesterly breeze, will soar into the upper 30s for most. However, I do think a spot or two will have what it takes to briefly touch 40°.

Clouds Quickly Return:

Late this afternoon, clouds will slowly increase as a weak clipper system drifts down from the Upper Midwest. This disturbance will keep cloud cover in place overnight into Tuesday. With the newly introduced clouds does come a VERY small chance for an isolated mixed shower or two.

Despite the fact that this clipper system makes a quick exit from the region, cloud cover aims to remain in place for the rest of our Tuesday. With winds still being out of the south, temperatures will climb back near the 40° mark. More of the same can be expected for Wednesday.

Second System:

Forecast models then bring the second and stronger of the two storm systems into the Midwest late Wednesday into Thursday. With the southerly extent of this system’s track, it looks like N. Illinois and S. Wisconsin will miss out on the more impactful precipitation. However, with temperatures teetering at or above freezing, a scattered light mix could to be in the works.

Looking past Thursday’s storm system, it doesn’t look like mother nature will be throwing any snow chances our way. While temperatures do end up cooling a bit following the departure of Thursday’s storm, southerly winds over the weekend aim to warm us back up.