We’re still sitting under a decent amount of cloud cover early Saturday morning, but once the lower-level clouds move east, we will see some sunshine return to the sky. Temperatures early Saturday morning are in the lower to mid 20s but with the wind chill factored in, some of us are down to the teens. Galena, Savanna, Sterling, Rockford, and Janesville all have wind chill values that are down to the teens this morning.

Temperatures will rise into the mid 30s today under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will once again thicken overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s. Winds are not going to be a factor during the day, but they will pick up and gust between 20-25 mph Saturday night.

For the second half of the weekend, we will see much more cloud cover than what we see today. Wind gusts are going to increase to 25-30 mph Sunday. There is some good news though as temperatures look to warm more than what we will see today, by making it into the lower 40s tomorrow.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day looks wet, as we return to an active pattern. Widespread showers return with even a chance of thunder to start the work week off Monday. Everything will come as rain though as temperatures warm back up close to the 50-degree mark. We hold on to an active pattern the majority of the week. A few stray showers linger into Tuesday morning. Then, our next system will move in by late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. As temperatures fall, we will see a rain/snow mix Thursday into Friday.

We’re really lacking in the snowfall department as we have only seen 0.7″ in January so far, while the monthly average is 10.9″. For rainfall Rockford has seen 0.47″ compared to the monthly average of 1.60″. Areas in southeastern Winnebago County, east and southward are still abnormally dry. We mentioned a return to an active pattern though, so we could see some areas get lifted from that.

After we reach Monday, temperatures will continue to fall through the remainder of the week. At least it will be a gradual fall compared to temperature swings we saw in December. We’ll be down to the upper 30s by Wednesday, mid 30s by Thursday and Friday then the lower 30s heading into the following weekend.