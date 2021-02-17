Southern Storm #2 Set to Bring Midweek Snow Chances

Like many of us here at home, I’m waving the white flag. Snowfall from the storm system that came through Monday night increased our seasonal snowfall total to 31.2″. This is exactly 5″ above our average to date, and well above what we had at this point last year. Round two is underway this morning in the deep south, bringing more freezing rain and snow to areas stretching from central Texas to western Tennessee. As this system lifts to the northeast, snow chances for the Stateline return as we head into the afternoon.

For those heading out the door early, you’ll need to bundle up once again. Conditions overnight remained quiet and calm, resulting in our temperatures bottoming out well below zero. On the plus side, wind chills aren’t an issue this time around as wind speeds for most remain either calm or very light. However, I’d still make sure to put on a few extra layers, along with your hat and gloves so you are prepared for the bitterly cold. It wouldn’t hurt to maybe start the car a few minutes before you plan on hitting the roadways.

Following some morning sun, clouds will quickly increase, turning skies mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Guidance suggests that flurries and light snow look to start up by mid-afternoon, continuing into the overnight hours. Although most of us will pick up an inch or less, be sure to keep a close eye out for slick spots during your evening travels. Depending on how long snow chances last into Thursday morning, you may also need to take it slow heading out tomorrow morning. With cloud cover sticking around, this will make it difficult for temperatures overnight to fall. By early Thursday morning, temperatures fall into the single digits.

Now, I know most of you are tired of this dangerously cold air. I’m 100% with you on that. I am happy to say that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, as next week features a few days with highs in the 30s. However, ahead of the warmth, we’ll need to keep an eye on is a storm system that could bring the potential for accumulating snow to the area late Saturday into Sunday. What we don’t know is the exact track of this system, as models are still in disagreement. What does this mean exactly? This means that snow accumulations and the exact timing are uncertain at this time. If you have travel plans Sunday into Monday, closely monitor the forecast. We’ll have a better idea roughly 24 to 36 hours before the event occurs.