Spectacular Stateline Sunset

Photo via Meteorologist Joey Marino

If you were outside this Tuesday evening, you likely witnessed another fantastic sunset full of color. As partly cloudy skies prevail in the stateline this evening, a cool, but not all that rare formation took place.

Near Shannon via Britt Becker

The phenomenon is called “Gravity Waves”, because of their wave like appearance in the sky. Gravity waves appear when dense cool air sinks and buoyant warm air rises in an alternating pattern, much like waves in the ocean alternate rising and sinking. Thanks to a stable atmosphere in place, the gravity waves appeared. Meteorologist Joey Marino shared a photo with us depicting the waves along with the spectacular sunset.

More beautiful state line sunsets are in store as at least partly cloudy skies stick around through the next seven days. -First Warn Weather Intern Patrick Murray