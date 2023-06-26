Weekend Rainfall:

Prior to this past weekend, it seemed that the hopes for the Stateline to see a soaking rainfall were getting slimmer and slimmer. But a strong cluster of showers and thunderstorms moving in from eastern Iowa Saturday night dropped 1″ to 2″ across much of northern Illinois.

This, along with the rainfall we saw yesterday brought Rockford up 19 spots from the 4th driest June on record through the first 25 days to the 23rd driest. Now, we’re not done with this storm system just yet as it will also be responsible for the scattered chance we see today.

Spotty Rain Monday:

Monday starts off quiet, but plenty of clouds will be sitting overhead as you make your way out. Similar to Sunday, guidance shows a round of scattered showers developing during the afternoon. Now, the keyword there in that sentence is “scattered”, meaning not everyone will be getting in on today’s opportunity.

However, any of these showers or thunderstorms will be capability of producing brief heavy downpours. A bit of a breeze out of the west-northwest will be present throughout the day, gusting between 25 to 30 mph at times. This, along with today’s cloud cover, will limit highs to the upper 70s. A lingering shower or thunderstorm remains possible into early tonight. But as this storm system pulls away, some clearing is expected to take place into Tuesday.

Late Week Humidity:

Tuesday will be a much, MUCH better day to be outdoors. With high pressure sitting to our west, skies will be a bit more sun-filled, and the humidity will drop back down to comfortable levels. Mixed sun will stick around for Wednesday.

But with winds blowing out of the south, temperatures and humidity will climb a smidge. Expect highs to peak in the low to possibly mid 80s.

Changes in our weather pattern introduce themselves Wednesday night into Thursday in the form of a warm front. This frontal passage will help filter in some of the muggiest air of the season, allowing dew points to climb into the mid to upper 60s.

Along with the climb in humidity does come a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms, beginning late Wednesday and lasting into the weekend.