Most of Saturday remained quiet with overcast and otherwise cool conditions. But thunderstorms developed into the evening along a slow-moving cold front. While these storms are below severe limits, they can produce gusty winds and even small hail, along with heavy rain and frequent lightning.

A few spotty storms remain, but they continue to weaken as the sun sets this evening. Temperatures fall to the mid-50s overnight, but lingering moisture and weak surface winds allow for pockets of fog to develop, especially in low-lying areas.

Sunday brings another gloomy day with rain showers and a few storms early on, and some clearing late toward the evening. Temperatures remain in the 60s through most of the day, with a few spots reaching into the low 70s by the mid-afternoon.

Some pockets of rain showers spin around the low-pressure system into Sunday, with a few rumbles of thunder possible as well. Some spots could see around 0.5″ of rain within some of the steadier showers, but rain clears into the evening, even giving way to some sunshine before sunset.

Cooler weather persists from the influence of this low pressure system through Monday, and additional rain chances swing into the region Monday night into Tuesday before warmer than average weather takes over to end the week.