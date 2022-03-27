Temperatures are expected to remain below average through the rest of March and into the beginning of April. Despite the sunshine Sunday afternoon, highs struggled to make it out of 30s, leaving most locations in the mid to upper 30s for highs.

The clear skies will continue through Sunday night and for the start of the Monday as temperatures dip into the upper teens. So far, temperatures have been slow to drop Sunday evening, with locations still in the upper 20s and low 30s. The breezy northwest wind from earlier in the day will continue to lighten as high pressure slides overhead. The combination of the clear sky and light wind may allow some areas of frost to develop by morning.

Monday afternoon won’t see a great rise in temperatures as highs are once again expected to remain in the 30s, just a couple degrees warmer than Sunday. While we’ll see sunshine for most of the day, cloud cover will increase during the afternoon and evening as high pressure slides to the east and a warm front approaches from the south and west. This warm front, still to the south on Tuesday, will bring a return of rain to the region Tuesday afternoon and evening, with heavier rainfall Tuesday night and Wednesday. Rainfall totals could once again add up to over an inch by Wednesday night. Following the heavy rain, a strong cold front will pass through the Stateline, bringing down another unseasonably cold air mass Thursday. As moisture continues to wrap around the low Thursday, snow showers are likely to either mix in with some of the rain during the afternoon, or change over to all snow by Thursday evening.

Temperatures will be slow to climb Tuesday, only reaching the low 40s during the afternoon but should rise into the low 60s Wednesday. This will be our only warm and above average day this week as numbers will fall right behind a cold front Wednesday night, leaving highs to struggle once again to make it much above 40 degrees Thursday afternoon. The Spring chill is expected to last through the end of the week and into the weekend, and possibly through the middle of April. Longer range outlooks favor a higher probability for below average temperatures across the region, as well as below average precipitation through the beginning of April.