It has been a beautiful Spring afternoon as temperatures Thursday warmed into the mid and upper 60s. Skies have been clear as high pressure continues to hold firm across the Great Lakes. A few clouds may move in late in the evening and overnight, but skies are expected to remain partly cloudy through Friday morning. Overnight lows will remain seasonable, in the low 40s.

Cloud cover will continue to increase as low pressure moves through southern and central Illinois Thursday night, then into the Ohio Valley Friday. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out during the day but a better chance for rain returns Friday night.

Scattered off and on showers are likely Saturday, but there does appear to be some dry time during the early afternoon. A stronger cold front moving in Saturday night will not only bring temperatures back down below average, but also increase the chance for widely scattered rain Saturday evening and night.

Sunday appears to be the best day for rain, possibly mixed in with some snow or graupel throughout the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will struggle to make it much above 50 degrees. Temperatures remain near 50 degrees Monday with temperatures back into the 60s by the middle of the week.