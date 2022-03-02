Spring-Like Stretch:

Fortunately, our weather pattern has felt more spring-like as we made the jump from meteorological winter to meteorological spring. The Rockford International Airport has come in with an average high of 52.5° the past two days, landing 10°-15° above average. This little taste of spring is expected to last one more day before a “stronger” cold front cools us back down into the second half of the week.

Mild Wednesday:

The day kicks off under a mostly cloudy sky as a weak disturbance slides to our west. Guidance does pull in enough moisture for a few widely-scattered sprinkles and drizzle during the morning hours. With our regional temperatures sitting in the low 30s, I wouldn’t be surprised if this morning’s precipitation chances fell as freezing drizzle.

Thankfully for those heading out, road temps will be way too warm for any slick spots to form. Despite the fact that today features a bit more cloud cover than the past two days, the sun will make an appearance from time to time. High temperatures Wednesday will likely reach 50 degrees, but then are expected to fall back even further behind yet another cold front Wednesday night and Thursday.

Colder Thursday:

Behind Wednesday’s system, northeast surface flow will be in place, bringing a much colder day for Thursday. Highs will take a 15° to 20° drop, with most landing in the mid to upper 30s. Cloud cover is expected to stick around for much of the day, with a few flurries possible. This upcoming cool-down is brief as temperatures will climb back into the low 40s for the end of the work week.